Fire on Water Will Host Post-Summerfest Concerts

Fire on Water, the club at 518 N. Water St., announced today that it will host a post-Summerfest concert series called "The Afterburn." A different band will perform for free at the venue each night of the festival, beginning their set once the festival grounds close. The lineup leans toward the jammy side:

Wednesday, June 29 – Bad Acid Reflex

Thursday, June 30 – Off Tha Hook

Friday, July 1 – The Kingfish

Saturday, July 2 – Soup

Sunday, July 3 – Steez

Tuesday, July 5 – Bryan Cherry Band

Wednesday, July 6 – Floog

Thursday, July 7 – Element 13

Friday, July 8 – Kid Cutup

Saturday, July 9 – Steal Reserve

I'm always amazed that more downtown bars don't capitalize on Summerfest's huge crowds with organized post-parties, considering that the Summerfest grounds close at midnight each night.