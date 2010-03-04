Free MKE's Best Compilation Gives a Detailed Overview of Milwaukee Hip-Hop

It was less than two months ago that Milwaukee's rap scene got its first compilation; today it receives a second. The Connecticut-based rap blog The Mad Bloggers spent February profiling Milwaukee's hip-hop scene from afar for the first in a planned series of month-long city exposes, and the bloggers are now featuring many of the artists they interviewed on a free, downloadable compilation they've released with 91.7 WMSE called MKE's Best.

The compilation, which features Frankie Flowers, Haz Solo, Raze, Scott Knoxx, Malicious, Yo-Dot, Ka$h, Kid Millions, JC Poppe, House of M, Prophetic (on a whooping five tracks) and countless others, is divided into two discs: "Draft," which leans slightly more toward street rap, and "Light," which has a bit more of an alternative and conscious tinge to it. Over 40 tracks, the discs paints a portrait of a rap scene that's vibrant and collaborative, and offers an excellent, surprisingly thoroughal starting point for anybody curious about Milwaukee hip-hop, including other outsiders who are increasingly giving this once-overlooked scene a good second look.