Milwaukee Rap Gets its First Compilation

The latest product of Milwaukee's increasingly collaborative hip-hop scene: Yo! MKE Raps, a 19-track compilation that gives a fairly comprehensive sampling of the different sounds coming out of the city. Curated by local rapper JC Poppe and the local rap site HipHopDX.com, which will offer the album for free download beginning tomorrow, the compilation features songs from House of M, KingHellBastard, Steetz N Young Deuces, Melissa Czarnik, Kid Millions, Pacino, Frankie Flowers and the Royal Fam collectivecovering essentially every major subset of the Milwaukee scene outside of North Side club rap.

The compilation, which organizers are promoting as the Milwaukee hip-hop scene's first, represents a significant shift in the scene's mentality, with Milwaukee rappers now as interested in pushing the city's brand as they are their own.

UPDATE: Here's the direct link to the download page.