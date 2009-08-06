French Horn Rebellion Plays Free Show at Moct Friday

It's been a big week for guy-guy goofball pop duos with varying ties to Milwaukee: Chester French swept through town again with the Blink-182 tour on Tuesday, and I just got word that the other Milwaukee-ish, France-christened, MGMT-coattailing duo French Horn Rebellion are playing a free show at Moct tomorrow.

The superficial similarities between the two duos were enough for MTVu to set up a poll pitting the groups against each other, and though it would seem an uneven match-up, with Chester French's deep-pocketed, Neptunes-supported single "She Loves Everybody" and its gorgeous (albeit terminally stupid) music video the Goliath to French Horn Rebellion's chinsy synths and no-budget video, the underdogs have made a strong showing with 81% of the vote. The result of ballot stuffing? Probably. But still, it's nice exposure for the band.

French Horn Rebellion will split their 10 p.m. bill at Moct with openers Jude Raw and Bounce the DJ.