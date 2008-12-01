George Strait to Headline 2009 Summerfest Date

For most, the timing is more noteworthy than the announcement: Summerfest announced its first headlining act for 2009: George Strait, who will play the Marcus Amphitheater on Monday, June 29. The announcement of Summerfest's first 2009 act seems to have arrived earlier than usual, perhaps a sign that future amphitheater headliners will be unvieled more promptly this year than they were last, when some key headliners weren't announced until well into summer.

Strait, by the way, is the most successful country singer you can't name a song from, a balladeer who has gone platinum a whooping 68 times and has soundtracked countless daddy/daughter dances. Here he is singing "I Saw God Today":