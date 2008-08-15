Ghostface Killah's Iron Man Cameo Surfaces

Like 95% of the blogosphere, I was crushed when longtime Iron Man enthusiast Ghostface Killah was robbed of his cameo in the Iron Man movie—actually, I was crushed that Ghostface wasn't cast as Iron Man, but that's another story.

Now that his deleted scene has finally surfaced, though, it's easy to see why it didn't make the cut. His six-second cameo was part of a go-nowhere, three-and-a-half minute tangent that finds Robert Downey Jr. throwing a party in Dubai and setting himself up for four-way sex (it sounds more awesome than it turned out). You can see the raw-footage clip of the scene at Nah Right.