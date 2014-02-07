Good News: Milwaukee's Jazz Estate Isn't Going Anywhere

It's not too often we get good news about the local jazz scene to report, but this week the scene breathed a rare sigh of relief when it was revealed that the Jazz Estate will be staying put. Co-owner Brian Sanders put the bar on the market last fall with hopes a future owner would retain its focus on live jazz, but the longer the bar sat on the market the less likely that ideal outcome seemed.

Thankfully, this week OnMilwaukee's Molly Snyder reported that longtime Jazz Estate staffer Matt Turner and Jamie Fraters will take over operations of the bar as Sanders retires. Turner is a familiar face to anybody who frequents the club; he plays there almost every Tuesday with the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken.

Synder reports the bar will host two nights celebrating Sanders on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22. The "Brian Sanders ‘Pull The Trigger’ Gala" will feature music from the Aaron Gardner Quintet and Choir Fight each night.