Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater, June 8

In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee.

The Pabst Theater hasn't confirmed the show, but given that they just posted a link to an article about the tour on their Twitter account, we're guessing it's pretty official. We'll update with tour information when we get it.

Update:Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday at noon.