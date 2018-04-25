Here's Bay View's 2018 Chill on the Hill Lineup

× Expand Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at the Humboldt Park Bandshell. Today WMSE announced the lineup for 2018's Chill on The Hill, and it's characteristically stacked, filled with performances from some of the Milwaukee music scene's heavy hitters (Lex Allen, Surgeons in Heat and Zach Pietrini among them) as well as a bunch of inspired bookings you might not have expected (including Mortgage Freeman, Telethon and Xposed 4Heads).

This year's lineup also features a performance from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on July 3, and a one-off Friday installment on June 22 spotlighting young local talent.

The complete schedule is below, via Milwaukee Record. All shows begin at 6 p.m.

June 5: Lex Allen and the Bay View and Parkside Drum Line

June 12: Bandoleer Bacall, Moth Light and The Watchbirds

June 19: Mortgage Freeman, Telethon and Bum Alum

June 22: [Special Friday Chill] Kids From Wisconsin with “Realize Your Dream” Workshop

June 26: American Legion Band

July 3: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

July 10: Surgeons In Heat, B~Free and Amanda Huff

July 17: Stas Venglevski, ¡paLABra! and Sindoola

July 24: Hot And Dirty Brass Band and They GuanUs

July 31: Camel Tow Truck, The Unheard Of and Two And A Half Stars

Aug. 7: The Trojan Horses, Negative/Positive and Half Glass Full

Aug. 14: Xposed 4Heads, The Quilz and Kinsella Irish School Of Irish Dance

Aug. 21: Who’s Your Daddy Trio, Matchstick and Beto y Azul

Aug. 28: Zach Pietrini, Mike Mangione & The Kin and Trapper Schoepp