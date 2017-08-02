Indonesian Junk Tap the Spirit of CBGB on "I'll Run Away"

Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Away" sounds like a throwback to the glory days of CBGB.

It's the first taste of the group's upcoming album Stars in the Night , due this fall on Rum Bar Records, and it introduces a cleaner sound than their self-recorded 2016 debut album (credit producer Shane Hochstetler for glamming up their sound, Only Ones style, without polishing away the rough edges).

You can stream the track and its lean, heated B-side "Turn to Stone" now ahead of the new record's Oct. 13 release.