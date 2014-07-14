Interpol to Play the Pabst Theater Nov. 15

The best band of the 2000s post-punk revival until they weren't anymore, Interpol has announced plans for to release a new album in September, El Pintor , their fourth attempt to top their 2002 debut Turn on The Bright Lights (the upcoming album's cover art even mirrors the red and black color scheme of their debut). And where there's a new album, there's a new tour: The group will hit the road this fall for a run of dates that includes a stop at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Hundred Waters opens.

General admission tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Friday, July 18 at noon.