Jack White Will Headline the Rave in July

Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost exclusively for Dave Grohl. On June 10, White will release his latest solo album, Lazaretto , and in support he's announced a lengthy summer tour which will include a stop at the Rave's Eagles Ballroom on Monday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 (or $50 for balcony access) and go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Bluesy New Orleans singer-songwriter-rocker Benjamin Booker opens.