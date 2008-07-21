Jennifer O'Connor Really Likes Milwaukee

It's tough to tell whether she's always this bubbly, but Matador Records songstress Jennifer O'Connor had nothing but kind things to say about Milwaukee after her appearance here last week at the Cactus Club. In a blog post, she writes, "Milwaukee may just be the finest place on Earth," takes the requisite Atomic Records tour and asks an employee if she should move here.

It's all very flattering, although somewhat less so give that she shows equal enthusiasm for a Matador ad in Magnet magazine, which she calls "really f*cking awesome."