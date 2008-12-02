John Kruth Wins ASCAP/Deems Taylor Award

Musician/author and Milwaukee expat John Kruth checked in with the Shepherd from New York via a quick e-mail to share some good news. He's won the ASCAP/Deems Taylor Award:
I won the ASCAP/Deems Taylor Award for Best Music Biography of the Yearfor my latest book To Lives To Fly: The Ballad of the Late, Great Townes Van Zandtpublished by Da Capo. Also receiving an award will be Oliver Sachs. The Awards Ceremony will be on Tues, Dec 9th at Lincoln Center andI'll be playing Townes' song "Still Looking for You" with my group that includesbassist Dave Dreiwitz of Ween, and Samantha Parton of the Be Good Tanyas.