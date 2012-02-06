Juniper Tar Does Daytrotter

Milwaukee has had a strong presence on Daytrotter over the last couple months, with great sessions from <a href=\"/blog-7460-hear-maritimes-latest-daytrotter-session.html\">Maritime</a>, <a href=\"/blog-7647-daytrotter-hosts-blessed-feathers.html\">Blessed Feathers</a> and <a href=\"/blog-7789-collections-of-colonies-of-bees-daytrotter-session.html\">Collections of Colonies of Bees</a>. Today <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/#!/concert/juniper-tar/20054837-3738419\">Juniper Tar</a> becomes the latest local group to be hosted by the site, which this afternoon posted a four-song session that the group recorded at the site\'s studio about a year ago. <br /><br />As always, the accompanying essay by site editor Sean Moeller is a joy to read, and like Moeller\'s recent words about Maritime, it doubles as a love letter to the Midwest. "Every time we run into the guys in this Milwaukee bandwhether it\'s in Texas, Brooklyn or on their home turf, out on the wooden floor at the Turner Hall Ballroomwe wind up in strong handshakes or hearty bear hugs, talking about how much we love living in the Midwest," he writes. "It all takes on a very wistful nature, once it all gets rolling and we\'re a few beers into the conversation. If we\'re in Brooklyn, we agree that we can\'t wait to get home. If we\'re in Texas, sure we\'re really eating up the great food and the warmer than home sunshine, during a month of the year when warmth seems almost obscene or a flippant tease, but oddly enough, we think about leaving there often and getting back to the snow and our families as soon as possible."