Katy Perry Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4

One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go on sale to general public on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m., following a presale through Ticketmaster running Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

So far we've heard two tracks from the new album, the dance single "Chained To The Rhythm" and the Migos-assisted follow-up single "Bon Appétit" which is, to borrow the words of the judges from "The Great British Baking Show," a bit of a mess. The track debuted at an unimpressive 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has since slid from there, but we'll see if the just-released video for the single helps its fortunes at all.

You can stream that video below and judge for yourself.