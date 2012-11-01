Katy Perry Will Sing With Barack Obama in Milwaukee on Saturday

In what his campaign has described as a “grassroots event,” perhaps stretching the definition of whatever that term means or was once meant to mean, President Barack Obama will campaign with pop star Katy Perry on Saturday at Milwaukee’s Delta Convention Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., as part of a final push through the swing state ahead of Tuesday’s election. Perry will perform at the event, the campaign has confirmed. She made a similar appearance at an Obama rally in Las Vegas last week, adorned in a latex ballot dress.

Admission is free and open to the public, but attendees must first register through the campaign's website. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.