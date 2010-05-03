Kesha and Dead Weather to Play The Rave

The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebrity who has been a mainstay of Top 40 stations this year, who headlines the venue on Thursday, August 26.

The Dead Weather will be touring behind their sophomore album Sea of Cowards, which hits stores next week and follows by less than a year the group's debut album, Horehound. The new album promises an even heavier, bluesier sound, which is impressive, considering that Horehound itself was pretty damn heavy and bluesy.

Keysha is promoting her 2010 debut album, Animal, which yielded the number one single "Tik Tok" and a pair of well-performing follow-ups, "Blah Blah Blah" and "Your Love is My Drug."