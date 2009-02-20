Kid Cudi Premieres "Day 'N' Nite" Video

One of last year's best songs has given way to one of this year's most gorgeous music videos. Kid Cudi's inescapable "Day 'N' Nite," which debuted last February on the rapper's introductory mixtape A Kid Named Cudi and has since been endlessly repackaged and remixed (and served arguably as the biggest inspiration for Kanye West's similarly minimalistic-electronic 808s and Heartbreak album), has now spawned a colorful, Waking Life-ish video that could help the song find even bigger success on the pop charts. Like Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy" before it, this is a song with potential to score radio play on both urban, Top 40 and alternative formats.

