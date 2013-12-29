Kiings Team With Field Report's Christopher Porterfield on "Garden"

The Milwaukee production duo Kiings made a splash early this year with Warehouses Possessed by the City, an ambitious remix project framed around Wisconsin musicians, but lately they've been trying their hand at original material. This summer they collaborated with Brooklyn singer Christine Hoberg on the single "You Can't See Me", and their latest single reunites them with one of their original remix subjects: Field Report's Christopher Porterfield, who lends his vivid narrative poetry to their pulsating, pensive trip-hop track "Garden."

The track is likely to land on the album Kiings are planning for release in 2014, but in the meantime you can stream it below via Soundcloud.