KISS @ The Marcus Amphitheater, June 27

Summerfest revealed its final 2009 Marcus Amphitheater headliner today, and it's an inspired one: KISS, the iconic, heavily merchandised hard-rock band. Though Ace Frehley (the Spaceman) and Peter Criss (meow) left the band earlier this decade, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have been working on new material, penning an album they'd hoped to release last year (that never happened). This year has been a quite one for the band, and their Saturday, June 27 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater is one of only two tour dates they've scheduled for this year.

And, lest there be any doubts, the band will be performing in full make-up.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 26 at noon.