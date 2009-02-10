Ladytron + The Faint @ Turner Hall Ballroom, April 1

Even before the indie-dance boom of half a decade ago, The Faint were playing glamorous, danceable synth-rock, marked by retro New Order arrangements and big, catchy choruses—their libidinous signature track, "Worked Up So Sexual," still outshines 99% of all dance-punk. The Saddle Creek alums toned things down for their most recent albums, 2004's Wet From Birth and last year's Fascination, opting for digital soundscapes indebted to Depeche Mode, but their live shows are still all about the party. The Faint perform backed by animated projections that playfully riff on the band's reoccurring motifs of sexuality, procreation and existential despair.

The Faint are no stranger to the city, having played at the Pabst Theater and, just this December, at the Turner Hall Ballroom. But when they return to Milwaukee on April 1, they'll have a big draw on the top of the ticket: Ladytron, the burgeoning electro-pop band that could breakout in 2009 thanks to an unlikely collaboration: Rumor has it this trendy Liverpool act is working on material for Christina Aguilera's next album.

Tickets for this April 1 show at Turner Hall Ballroom go on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at noon.