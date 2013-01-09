Leonard Cohen to Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 38 Years

A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his career (not to mention some of the longest, with setlists that often near 30 songs). And as the tour behind Cohen's latest record, 2012's revelatory Old Ideas , stretches into its second leg, it's taking him some unexpected places, including Milwaukee, where he hasn't performing in 38 years. Cohen will play the Milwaukee Theatre on Friday, March 15, the promoter announced today.

Reserved-seat tickets are $250, $135, $85 and $55, and go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10 a.m. This is the kind of opportunity that doesn't come around very often, the chance to see one of the all-time songwriting greats support one of his very finest albums.