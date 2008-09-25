Lil Wayne is a Packers Fan

In the first installment of his casual, out-of-nowhere sports blog on ESPN.com, "commercially successful rapper and major sports fan" Lil Wayne weighs in on football, writing of this football season that:

"As a Packer fan, it's been pretty good so far. Aaron Rodgers has been wonderful, man. He's handled everything, and way more than just the football part. Of course it helps the Jets aren't doing nothing."

He doesn't elaborate further on his Packers fandom, but does write later in the post: "Besides the Packers, my favorite teams are the Red Sox, the Lakers and the Boston Bruins. I also love tennis."