Live Music Returns to the Jazz Estate This Week

One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio.

John Dye, who also owns another historic Milwaukee establishment, Bryant's Cocktail Lounge, bought the Jazz Estate late last year from former owner Mike Honkamp, who'd long been looking for a buyer who would preserve the venue's emphasis on live music. Dye has done just that. The Jazz Estate, at 2423 N. Murray Ave., will feature live jazz on Thursday and Saturday nights. A host of shows are already listed on the venue's website, among them a performance from Grammy-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch and his quartet on Friday, Nov. 18.

The venue will retain the cozy feel of the old club, but its interior has been almost completely overhauled, OnMilwaukee reports, with a clean, retro aesthetic. "The new Jazz Estate is a fresher and swankier version of the old Jazz Estate," OnMilwaukee's Molly Synder writes. "And it no longer smells like cigarettes."

For updates, follow the Jazz Estate on Facebook.