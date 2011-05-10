Local Music Wrap-Up: Naima Adedapo, Miltown Beat Down, JC Poppe and Pezzettino

Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo was eliminated from the program as part of a double-elimination on last night's program. The writing had been on the wall for weeks: The judges seemed to have cooled on Adedapo since picking her to advance as a wild card, and she had fallen in the show's bottom three before. Her emphasis on reggae may have been too esoteric for "Idol" viewers, who tend to favor singers with broader niches (i.e. "ballads," "rock" or "country.") Still, her departure is a real loss for the show. She was one of the few contestants this season to take real chances, and with most of the remaining singers doggedly sticking to their comfort zones, the rest of the season will be a lot duller without her.

The Miltown Beat Down producer battle has begun accepting submissions for its 2011 competition. Producers have until May 6 to register here. The battles begin at the Jackalope Lounj on May 12.

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater headliner is Kid Rock, who will share his Sunday, July 3 bill with perhaps the most famous and unlikely member of his entourage, Sheryl Crow.

And the torrent of anti-Walker protest songs continues with "Princess Palace," rapper JC Poppe's collaboration of New-York-by-way-of-Milwaukee singer-songwriter Pezzettino, with assists from Allen Cote and Benjamin Schaefer. The video is like a hundred protest signs come to life.