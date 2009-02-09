Los Campesinos! @ Turner Hall Ballroom, April 3

Following a packed free show at the University of Wisconsin student union on Friday, Los Campesinos! announced their first Milwaukee show today: An April 3 appearances at the Turner Hall Ballroom.
The venue writes:
Wales based septet, Los Campesinos!, have just announced their first stop at Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, April 3rd. Los Campesinos! are out in support of their November 2008 record, We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed, released hot on the heels of their April debut, Hold On Now, Youngster. Doomed found Los Campesinos! once again garnering tremendous reviews including an "A" marking from Entertainment Weekly, 4-stars in Blender, Spin and Rolling Stone, who also included the track "Miserabilia" in their "Top 100 Songs of 2008". Both Doomed and Youngster made numerous year-end lists including the Village Voice's prestigious "Pazz & Jop" poll, at #155 and #22 respectively.