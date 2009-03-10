Lykke Li @ The Pabst Theater, August 6

Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on pop radio, at others as dense and challenging as a Rubik's Cube. Praise was immediate from the blogosphere and Web sites like Pitchfork Media, but Li has also been bleeding into pop culture, most recently appearing on a collaboration with Kanye West and Santigold—the artist formerly known as Santogold—on N.A.S.A.'s album, The Spirit of Apollo.

Li makes her first Milwaukee appearance this summer with an August 6 performance at the Pabst Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at noon.