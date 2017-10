Yesterday's leaked audio of Christian Bale freaking out on a crew member on the set of Terminator 4 has already spawned innumerable parodies, spoofs and skits—"Kramp & Adler" did a pretty decent one this morning—but I'm most amazed by the Mae Shi's rush-released song about the incident, "R U Professional." I have no idea how they turned this around so fast:

I wish every time a celebrity suffered a public melt down we got a new Mae Shi song.