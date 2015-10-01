Maritime's Latest Track Lets the Guitars Run Loose

× Expand Photo credit: Tia Brindel

Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest tracks, with a sweet melody that gives way to a downpour of tense, urgent guitars. "It has a nice, sweet, slow-developing melody (especially in the chorus), but underneath is this cacophony," the band's Dan Didier told Consequence of Sound. I think about a lot of random stuff while I am playing and every time I play this song I think about the myriad of ways you could approach this song."

Magnetic Bodies/Map of Bones is out on Oct. 16 on Dangerbird Records. The band will play a local release show the next day at the Cactus Club.

Stream "Light You Up" below.