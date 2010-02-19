Milwaukee Will Be Well Represented at SXSW This Year

Milwaukee has been an increasingly large presence at the annual South by Southwest music festival, with over a dozen local artists making the trek to Austin, Texas, to perform last year. At this March's festival, Milwaukee looks to be even more visible. Five Milwaukee acts have been selected to play official SXSW showcase shows:

* Jaill

* Collections of Colonies of Bees

* Juiceboxxx

* French Horn Rebellion

* Kings Go Forth

As usual, a slew of other Milwaukee performers will be playing the various other unofficial gigs and day parties run concurrently with the music conference. Many of them will be on a just-announced Muzzle of Bees bill that will spotlight some of that blog's favorite artists and serve as an unofficial Milwaukee showcase, featuring performances from Kings Go Forth, Pezzetino, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Conrad Plymouth and Group of the Altos. That free show will be at Austin's Habana Calle 6 on Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.