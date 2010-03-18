Modest Mouse, The Roots and The Bravery to Play Summerfest

Summerfest rolled out some more side-stage headliners today via its Facebook page. Among them are perennials The Roots, O.A.R. and The Wailers, as well as The Bravery, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and, for I believe the first time, Modest Mouse, who will perform July 3. Here's hoping the 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 2000 opus The Moon and Antarctica gives them occasion to revisit that masterwork in concert.

And, in what I can only guess is the start of an annual tradition that will last for decades, Danny Gokey will perform the festival, headlining on July 4.