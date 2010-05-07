N.E.R.D. Joins Summerfest's Best Lineup in Years

Judging by the headliners revealed so far, though, 2010's Summerfest looks to reverse the 2005 precedent. It's shaping up to be the most current, youthful Summerfest lineup in half a decade. The lineup even includes a decent sprinkling of rap groups, including The Roots, Cypress Hill, Public Enemy and N.E.R.D., who the festival announced today would headline the Miller Lite Oasis on Friday, July 2.
I still think the festival could make a better effort to reach out to urban audiences (both the adult, Jammin' 98.3 set and the younger V100.7 crowd) as well as Milwaukee's growing but under-served Hispanic population, but even in that last area Summerfest has made inroads: Reggaeton rapper Pitbull and salsa icon Tito Nieves are among the headliners at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. As a mammoth, 11-day music festival, Summerfest is the rare event that really is in a position to offer something for everybody. It probably won't meet that lofty ideal in 2010, but judging by what's been announced so far, the organizers are making a good-faith effort.
Below are the complete lineups for four of Summerfest's major stages. More announcements are expected next week.
Miller Lite Oasis
June 24 - 10:00 pm - Sheryl Crow
June 25 - 10:00 pm - 311
June 26 - 10:00 pm - Thievery Corporation
June 27 - 10:00 pm - Less Than Jake
June 28 - 10:00 pm - TBA
June 29 - 9:30 pm - Sound Tribe Sector 9
June 30 - 9:30 pm - Umphrey’s McGee
July 1 - 10:00 pm - O.A.R
July 2 - 10:00 pm – N.E.R.D.
July 3 - 10:00 pm - Modest Mouse
July 4 - 8:00 pm - Katzenjammer
July 4 - 10:00 pm – DEVO
Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
with Miller Genuine Draft
June 24 - 10:00 pm - Kool and the Gang
June 25 - 10:00 pm - Jeff Beck
June 26 - 8:00 pm - The Lost Trailers
June 26 - 10:00 pm - Phil Vassar
June 27 - 10:00 pm - TBA
June 28 - 10:00 pm - Pitbull
June 29 - 10:00 pm - Guster
June 30 - 9:30 pm - Puddle of Mudd
July 1 - 10:00 pm - The Offspring
July 2 - 10:00 pm - Scorpions
July 3 - 10:00 pm - Counting Crows
July 4 - 9:30 pm - Tito Nieves
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
featuring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
with Miller Lite and 94.5 Lake FM
June 24 - 8:00 pm - Colbie Caillat
June 25 - 10:00 pm - Dierks Bentley
June 26 - 10:00 pm - Gavin DeGraw
June 27 - 10:00 pm - Robert Randolph and the Family Band
June 28 - 10:00 pm - Mint Condition
June 29 - 9:30 pm - .38 Special
June 30 - 8:00 pm - Dark Star Orchestra
July 1 - 10:00 pm - The Roots
July 2 - 10:00 pm - O.A.R.
July 3 - 10:00 pm - John Hiatt
July 4 - 9:00 pm - Sophia’s Heart Choir
July 4 - 9:30 pm - Danny Gokey
U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
with Leinenkugel’s and FM 102/1
June 24 - 8:00 pm - Tokyo Police Club
June 24 - 10:00 pm - Passion Pit
June 25 - 10:00 pm - Public Enemy
June 26 - 10:00 pm - Cage the Elephant
June 27 - 6:30 pm - Civil Twilight
June 27 - 8:00 pm - Paper Tongues
June 27 - 10:00 pm - Neon Trees
June 28 - 10:00 pm - Hawthorne Heights
June 29 - 10:00 pm - Cypress Hill
June 30 - 10:00 pm - Chevelle
July 1 - 10:00 pm - The Hold Steady
July 2 - 10:00 pm - The Bravery
July 3 - 10:00 pm - The Dirty Heads
July 4 - 8:00 pm - Against Me!
July 4 - 10:00 pm - Silversun Pickups