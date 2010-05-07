N.E.R.D. Joins Summerfest's Best Lineup in Years

×

As I wrote last year , Summerfest's lineup grayed considerably between 2004 and 2005, as organizers made a conscious effort to court baby-boomers who were abandoning the festival in part because of the perception that it had become overrun by rowdy youngsters. Though may have worked in the financial short-termthe 2005 festival was considerably more profitable than the 2004 oneit led to some pretty unglamorous lineups as that reactionary, boomers-first business model turned Milwaukee's flagship music festival into a glorified state fair.Judging by the headliners revealed so far, though, 2010's Summerfest looks to reverse the 2005 precedent. It's shaping up to be the most current, youthful Summerfest lineup in half a decade. The lineup even includes a decent sprinkling of rap groups, including The Roots, Cypress Hill, Public Enemy and N.E.R.D., who the festival announced today would headline the Miller Lite Oasis on Friday, July 2.I still think the festival could make a better effort to reach out to urban audiences (both the adult, Jammin' 98.3 set and the younger V100.7 crowd) as well as Milwaukee's growing but under-served Hispanic population, but even in that last area Summerfest has made inroads: Reggaeton rapper Pitbull and salsa icon Tito Nieves are among the headliners at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse. As a mammoth, 11-day music festival, Summerfest is the rare event that really is in a position to offer something for everybody. It probably won't meet that lofty ideal in 2010, but judging by what's been announced so far, the organizers are making a good-faith effort.Below are the complete lineups for four of Summerfest's major stages. More announcements are expected next week.