New Release Wrap-Up: The Avett Brothers Do G. Love

ditches the Special Sauce to chillax with his homies the Avett Bros on his new Fixin' to Die, a mostly acoustic set of ragtime romps and cornball blues that makes time for the occasional rap about coffee and "fine girls." There's also a cover of the Velvet Underground's "Pale Blue Eyes" that lingers awwwwwwwwwwn. For all the prestige they bring to the table, the Avett Brothers play to G. Love's worst tendencies, encouraging his shuckin' and jivin' adlibs with their own histrionic, hootin' and hollerin' accompaniments.easily claims the prize for best follow-up album from a soul-revival act with her sophomore disc, 21, a darker, bluesier set that toughens up her already robust-beyond-her-years voice.* Chillwave/"don't call him chillwave" artist Chad Bundick shoots for a more organic sound on his second album as, Underneath the Pine, which distances him from the bedroom aesthetic of his debut with smooth funk and disco grooves that stop just short of bringing the party.Also this week:- Killing Time- The Best of Gloucester County- SmartFlesh

* Malachai - ReturnTo The Ugly Side

* Lauren Pritchard - WastedIn Jackson

* Quarterfly - DoYou Believe

* Sean Rowe - Magic

* Gil Scott-Heron & Jamie Smith - We’re New Here

* Six Organs Of Admittance - AsleepOn The Floodplain

* Tahiti 80 - ThePast, The Present & The Possible

- Rough& Tumble