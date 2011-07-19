New Release Wrap-Up: Theophilus London

It's a motley mix of new releases this week, including a new They Might Be Giants record (for adults) and a new album from non-producing producer DJ Khaled. I haven't digested any of these releases enough to weigh in on them, but I am getting a kick out of Timez Are Weird These Days, the debut album from Theophilus London, a boogie-minded New York rapper with friends in arty circles. TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek contributes some production, while the bewitching Holly Miranda sounds fantastically at home handling the chorus of album standout "Love Is Real." Would it be possible for Miranda to launch a second career as some sort of art-rap Skylar Grey? Or better yet, as the fill-in for the actual Skylar Grey? Because that would be amazing. Let's get this woman on Detox.

In stores this week:

Basement Jaxx - Basement Jaxx Vs Metropole Orkest

Brilliant Colors - Again And Again

Cold - Superfiction

Crystal Antlers - Two-Way Mirror

DJ Khaled - We The Best Forever

Fink - Perfect Darkness

George Lynch - Kill All Control

Imelda May - Mayhem

Portugal. The Man - In The Mountain In The Cloud

That's Outrageous! - Teenage Scream

They Might Be Giants - Join Us

Tim Robbins Ad The Rogues Gallery Band - s/t

Wiley - 100% Publishing