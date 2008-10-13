Northern Room to Break Up

With their high-gloss arena-rock, flashy live shows and tender, soundtrack-ready songs, Northern Room had appropriately been flagged as one of Milwaukee's most commercially promising bands, but the group announced yesterday that they will be breaking up following their headlining show Nov 8. at the Turner Hall Ballroom. They e-mailed the news, which has since been posted on the Turner Hall Web site, to fans:

Dear Friends,

After four years of rehearsing, recording, and performing, Andrew Jonathan (AJ) has decided to resign from Northern Room. With great sadness, therefore, we would like to announce that the November 8th show at Turner Hall Ballroom will be our farewell performance. After that show, Northern Room will be no more.

We would like to thank all of you who have taken the time to buy a CD, see a live show, talk to us afterward, tell a friend about our music, vote for us in an internet contest, or call a radio station to request our songs. That list could go on for another page, as there are countless other ways that you have shown your support and love over the past four years. You have given us strength, encouraged us in the difficult times, and provided the motivation to continue the dream of making music together. We will remember you always.

We would like to end the way a rock band should: on a stage, in a hall filled with screaming fans. So, we invite you to join us at Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday November 8th to share one last night together, as we celebrate four wonderful years of Northern Room. Tickets are available now. We hope to see you there.

In the next few weeks, we will be announcing the availability of our new single, Blacklight. Between now and the end of the year, we might make some more songs available that were in the recording process when this decision was made. Those announcements will be made through our websites and email list. Although the band will not be together after November 8th, we want to honor the work that went into these songs and let them live on with you.

With love,

Andrew Jonathan

Michael Morgan

Micah Olla

Tony Olla