It's Official: Paul McCartney to Play Miller Park July 16

It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 as part of his "Out There" tour of American baseball stadiums. The singer confirmed the heavily rumored date on his Twitter feed this morning. McCartney last played Milwaukee in 2005 at the Bradley Center, in its pre-BMO Harris days.

Watch a bizarre YouTube video announcing the tour below.

No word on whether McCartney's guitar will be delivered to him on a Harley-Davidson, or whether Bernie Brewer will shoot down a slide during "Live or Let Die." Stay tuned for ticket information.

UPDATE: And here's that ticket information. They're priced between $39.50 and $255, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19 through Livenation.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m.