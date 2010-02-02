Pabst/Turner Announce a Slew of Indie Shows (No Hip-Hop, Though)

The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including:

* Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11

* Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on indefinite hiatus) at the Pabst Theater on April 26

* Apples in Stereo w/ Generationals at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Monday, May 3

* Frightened Rabbit at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, May 9

Tickets for all four shows go on sale on Friday at noon.

Those are some pretty bold bookings. I'm particularly curious to see how much excitement the Girls show musters. That lo-fi guitar pop group released one of last year's most divisive indie-rock records, Album, a collection of songs about teen heartbreak that charmed critics (including this one, more or less) but ticked off a lot of listeners who couldn't get past singer Christopher Owens adenoidal, perhaps disingenuous voice. Girls has a lot of fans in the blogosphere, but it remains to be seen whether that can translate to a decent-sized audience in a city like Milwaukee.

By the way, for those keeping score at home—and it seems a lot of people have been lately—none of the shows announced today are of the rap/hip-hop persuasion. Yesterday I asked Pabst Theater press relations point person Ryan Matteson why the non-profit Pabst Theater Foundation doesn't book more hip-hop at its venues. Here's his response:

We have a desire to grow the genre in this market and have seen success with acts like Atmosphere and Brother Ali. We're always exploring opportunities that bring hip-hop shows to our venues that we feel align themselves with our audience and that we feel we can showcase properly and successfully. We've got POS coming up and some other acts that we'll be announcing later in the year that we're excited about.

