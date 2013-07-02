Paul Cebar is Kickstarting a New Tomorrow Sound Album

With his eclectic fusion of rock, soul and world music, Paul Cebar has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee's true treasures, and a welcome gateway to music styles that aren't always well represented around these parts. He's less known, however, outside of the city, something that he's looking to change by giving a full publicity push to his upcoming album with Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, Fine Rude Thing . To fund that effort, he's passing the cup around with a Kickstarter campaign.

"In addition to helping to defray the cost of making the record ( paying for the musicians, studio time, producer and the design and manufacture of cd's and /or albums ), your contributions will allow us to hire a small group of professionals to help us distribute, publicize, market and promote the music," he writes on his Kickstarter page. "We're very proud of the record and want to get it out to as many people as possible."

He's hoping to raise $18,000 for the project, and with nine days left, he's more than halfway there. Funders will receive incentives including downloads of the album and, on the higher end, private concerts and a guided tour of Cebar's unofficial second home, New Orleans, during the New Orleans Jazz Festival.