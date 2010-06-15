Pavement @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 14

Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the group announced a series of 2010 reunion shows, mostly overseas and at major music festivals like Coachella, Sasquatch and Pitchfork, and mostly to far bigger crowds than the group played for during their original run together. Amid the considerable buzz and strong reviews of their early reunion performances, the group has continued to add new club shows to their tour itinerary, suggesting this reunion could be longer lived than initially expected (there are still not concrete plans for new material, though, so don't get your hopes up).

Tickets are general admission, cost $32.50 and go on sale Friday, June 18 at noon. No Age opens. It's a safe bet this one will sell out.

Posted below is footage of the band playing "Father to a Sister of Thought" last month in Dublin.