Phoenix and Artic Monkeys Will Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Show(s)

FM 102.1's annual Big Snow Show at the Rave will become a two-night event this year, with an internationally minded lineup featuring headliners from France, England and Sweden. France bliss-pop stars Phoenix, fresh from headline billing at the Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals this summer, will top FM 102.1's bill on Thursday, Dec. 12, supported by U.K. buzz band Alt-J and the shouty indie-pop act Grouplove. Bastille rounds out that bill.

Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday, Dec. 13's bill, supported by the mathy U.K. post-punk band Foals and the Scandinavian electro-pop trio NoNoNo.

Two-day general admission tickets are $55 ($65 for V.I.P.) and go on sale this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rave box office, therave.com, and by phone at 414-342-7283. An online presale for FM 102/1 Club members will run from Tuesday, Oct.1 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.