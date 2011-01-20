The Pixies Bring Their Audio-Visual "Doolittle" Tour to The Rave

×

Onthe “Doolittle” tour, the Pixiesperform all of the songs from their 1989classic, Doolittle and its related B-sides, "Weird at MySchool," "Dancing the Manta Ray," and "Bailey's Walk"among them. Doolittle, the band's third album and the first tochart on Billboard's album charts, includes classics such as"Debaser," "Wave of Mutilation," "Here Comes YourMan," "Hey," and "Gouge Away.



Imaginative cinematic production has been created for the “Doolittle” tour. Designed by long-time Pixies lighting designer Myles Mangino and designerPaul Normandale, the set features four huge, undulating, eyeball-like spheresflown just below the lighting rig and are part of the concert's light show. Filmmakers Judy Jacobs, Tom Winkler, Brent Felix and Melinda Tupling werebrought on board to create 11 films especially for the production. Thefilms are projected onto a massive backdrop video screen to accompany 12 of the21 songs that comprise the show.



Asan example, visuals accompanying the song "Debaser" are from acompilation titled "Forbidden Images." The hauntingly beautifulblack and white footage from the 1920s depicts the beginning of the women'srights movement, showing women's exuberant playfulness, femininity andsensuality. The footage, a little too progressive for its time period,was originally banned from theaters.



For"Here Comes Your Man," a four-way split screen displays close upimages of the band members dancing along to the song; "I Bleed" seesblood dripping down the screen in time to the music; "Hey" featureshand-drawn animation of the song's lyrics by Hollywood animator Tom Winkler; clouds,black holes, and Mankind's arrogance destroying the Earth are the focus for"Monkey Gone to Heaven," while "La La Love You" is ahumorous animated piece starring hearts with legs.



Theconcert opens with the showing of the 1929 silent surrealist short film,"Un Chien Andalou," which was produced in France by Spanish directorLuis Bunuel and artist Salvador Dali, and provided the impetus for BlackFrancis in writing "Debaser."



ThePixies perfected the “Doolittle” extravaganza over the past 20 months, having firstlaunched it in the UK and Europe in the fall of 2009, playing to sold-outcrowds in Ireland, Scotland, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, and to20,000 fans over four nights in London.The band then brought it to America in November, 2009 where it playedmultiple-night sell-outs from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York, then again inthe fall of 2010 where it criss-crossed the country, also to capacitycrowds. The tour received five-starreviews in the [London] Times, the Guardian andthe Independent, and the U.S. press loved the show as well:%uFFFD "The Pixies continue to WOW." “…a straight-forward rock show that was allabout the music…” “”Doolittle stillplants the freak flag in alt-rock's twilight zone, where lullabies meetblasphemy, waves of mutilation pound forests into driftwood, and all goodmonkeys go to heaven.” “…an almostindescribable joy…” “…their live performance left no doubt that they are justas lively and connected than they ever have been. If not more so.”

The reunited Pixies will return to Milwaukee on Saturday, April 23 to play The Rave, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are $35 ($41 VIP) and go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. The Milwaukee show is one of three American dates tacked on to the band's spring Canada tour, and the setlist promises all things Doolittle, as well a high-concept audio-visual display.Excerpts from the band's curiously in-depth press release are posted below. The spoiler adverse should resist the temptation: