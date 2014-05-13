Pizzle Offers His Own Spin on "Chiraq," "#Kilwaukee"

Pizzle became the latest in an ever growing line of rappers to offer his spin on Tyga/Game/Lil Durk/Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill/Lil Herb's "Chiraq" today with his latest track, "#Kilwaukee," and unlike most of the remixes and freestyles of the track cluttering the Internet, this one uses an original beat, courtesy of Elusive Orkestra producer Derelle Rideout. It's a triumph of brevity, clocking a swift two minutes.

Pizzle has kept a steady trickle of new tracks coming in the wake of last year's excellent Insomnia 2 mixtape, but he's got a full length project on the horizon. He's eying a late summer release for his upcoming #GrandDesign album. In the meantime, you can stream "#Kilwaukee" below.