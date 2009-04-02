Polyvinyl to Release Pele Rarities Compilation

Polyvinyl Records plans to pay tribute to one of its better fallen acts, Milwaukee's brain-twisting post-rock group, Pele (part of a breed of post-rock bands that actually rocked), with a two-hour-plus compilation of rarities and reissues of the group's two full-length albums. These are smartly timed releases: The growing popularity of post-rock gives the long-defunct band an opportunity to reach a new audience. Meanwhile, Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, a group featuring two-thirds of Pele's core, are beginning to make waves at home and abroad. If this year's rumored collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon breaks the band as some are predicting, there could be real interest in Chris Rosenau and Jon Mueller's pre-Collections project. It's easy enough to see why Polyvinyl is re-investing stock in these guys.

From Polyvinyl's press release:­

For over a decade, Pele has been an influential staple in the indie/experimental world and has released material that has sculpted multiple genres. A Scuttled Bender in a Watery Closet is a collection of 7 years, 13 releases, and the insanity that Pele came to be known for. Since Pele's demise in 2004, the core members have gone on to play in Collections of Colonies of Bees and have left behind a significant amount of unheard material. A Scuttled Bender in a Watery Closet collects that work and presents it in a way all Pele fans will enjoy.

This collection was a year in the making and includes over 2 hours of previously hard-to-find music from 9 different labels in the U.S. and Japan. It also contains a 24-page full color booklet with a complete comprehensive band chronology. This release is limited to 2000 copies.

In addition to A Scuttled Bender in a Watery Closet, Polyvinyl has released two of Pele's classic albums in Teaching the History of Teaching Geography and People Living with Animals. Animals Kill People which now are available digitally for the first time ever.