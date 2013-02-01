R. Kelly, Björk and Belle and Sebastian to Headline the Pitchfork Music Festival

The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the first round of headliners for this year's lineup, including one act that stems from well outside of indie-rock's insular world. Libidinous R&B star R. Kelly will anchor a night at the festival, along with Björk and Bell & Sebastian.The festival runs Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. Three-day passes are now on sale for $120; individual day passes are $50. Consider buying early: The festival usually sells out.

For those who have never seen R. Kelly in concert before, here's a classic clip of Aziz Ansari explaining what you're in store for. "He has this part of the show where he has sex with an invisible woman!" You are not going to see shit like that at a Belle and Sebastian concert.