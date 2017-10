×

I've happily made the acquaintance of local radio. In the two or so hours I've spent in a rental car, I've discovered that the city has at least five or six urban stations and three or fou­r top 40 stations. It puts Milwaukee to shame. [Milwaukee couldn't even hold on to its one adult pop station, WKTI, which I will never be able to forgive for switching to a format that makes room for classic rock. Why would you put more classic rock on the Milwaukee airwaves? That's like breeding cats with the intention of putting them on the street as strays, or deliberately planting ragweed. I will never forgive 94.5 for this.]

Anyway, some thoughts: