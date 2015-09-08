Reggie Bonds Does One for A$AP Yams

× Expand Reggie Bonds

New York hip-hop lost one of its visionaries this winter when A$AP Yams, the organizational force behind the A$AP Mob collective, died of a drug overdose at age 26. Inspired by his recent trip to New York and a conversation he had with Yams years ago, today Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds released a tribute to the late rap promoter, "LONG LIVE A$AP YAMS," which finds producers Brilliance and Mike Regal taking inspiration from A$AP's syrupy, tweaked-out production aesthetic.

