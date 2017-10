It's 5 p.m. as I write this, and although Record Store Day will run for another three or four hours at least, scalpers are already selling its limited-edition releases on eBay with predictable mark-up. Leonard Cohen's 7-inch is going for $25; The Flaming Lips/Black Keys split 7-inch for $35, and Pavement's Live in Germany LP for $50. One particularly opportunistic seller is offering a buy-it-now option for the Gaslight Anthem's live LP for $125.