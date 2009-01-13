The Requisite 'Notorious' Controversy

Nice to see that Notorious is opening up the predictable wounds. No, not east/west tensions, but rather the long-simmering cat fight between Biggie's wife, Faith Evans, and his protégé/mistress, Lil' Kim.

Kim is ticked because the actress who depicts her, 3LW non-starter Nautri Naughton, never contacted Kim personally, and she feels that the movie, which she hasn't seen, won't paint a flattering picture of her. That very well could be the case. Traditionally, the other woman doesn't fare so well in the biopic—remember how shrill Johnny Cash's first wife was portrayed in Walk the Line?

The irony, of course, is that while wife Evans has moved on post-Biggie, mistress Kim is the one who dedicated her life to his legacy. Unsympathetic as she may be, my heart goes out to Kim here. Biggie was the love of her life, but its doubtful Notorious will depict her as the love of his. That's kind of tragic, really.