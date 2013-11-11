Reunited Punk Bands Alligator Gun, The Benjamins and Subside to Headline Pablove 2014

× Expand The Benjamins, back in the day

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s, including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Castelaz assembles a litany of big names from the Milwaukee music scene (both past and present) for his annual Pablove benefit shows at Turner Hall Ballroom. Past years have seen reunions from bands like Pet Engine and Northern Room; this year's just-announced bill will include a trio of reunited punk acts: Alligator Gun, The Benjamins and Subside. They'll be joined by two current local mainstays: Vic & Gab and Field Report's Chris Porterfield.

The show is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. Tickets are $15 ($10 for kids and $25 for VIP) and go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at noon.